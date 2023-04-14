We want to hear from you.
GREAT SHIRT!
I purchased this for my boyfriend, to keep him comfortable and covered as he’s had skin cancer on his arms. He plans on wearing it often, kayaking and riding his Harley.
Women's Performance Long Sleeve
My wife loves the shirt. The quality is excellent and she loves how soft the shirt feels. If you want hang at the beach or in the pool this is the shirt for you.
Perfect Shirt
My husband is so picky about his t-shirts, but this shirt is one of his favorites. The tri-blend material is soft and comfortable.
Beautiful bright blue
Such a vibrant blue top that is very comfortable and true to size. The beautiful screen print on the front truly says summer on the coast!
Great shirt for Florida sun
I live in sunny Florida, so my wardrobe consists of a lot of UPF rated clothes. I am so glad I found Coastal Flo. This shirt was lightweight and very comfortable. I spent all day at a theme park in it and did not get sunburned. I will definitely be purchasing more. For size reference, I am 5'8" and 150 lbs and a medium fit great!
