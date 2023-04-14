Great shirt for Florida sun

I live in sunny Florida, so my wardrobe consists of a lot of UPF rated clothes. I am so glad I found Coastal Flo. This shirt was lightweight and very comfortable. I spent all day at a theme park in it and did not get sunburned. I will definitely be purchasing more. For size reference, I am 5'8" and 150 lbs and a medium fit great!

